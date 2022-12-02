Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.81. 1,466,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,500,800. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

