Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Cut by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.28. 2,253,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,500,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.