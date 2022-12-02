Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24,743.96

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24,743.96 and traded as low as $23,463.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $23,671.00, with a volume of 16,203 shares traded.
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24,219.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24,738.83.
