Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $400.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.58.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $416.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $684.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

