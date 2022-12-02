Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Intuit has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intuit to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Intuit stock opened at $416.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $684.07.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

