Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 66,025 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,025 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herc by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,657,077.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,657,077.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $5,279,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,975,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,691,238.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.60.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HRI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

