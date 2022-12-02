Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $305.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,665 shares of company stock worth $4,477,547 and have sold 152,450 shares worth $6,833,374. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.