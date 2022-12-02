Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth about $153,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vertex by 69.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Vertex during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

In other Vertex news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at $488,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at $488,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,716,241 shares of company stock worth $25,809,521. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

