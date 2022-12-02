Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Up 59.8% in November

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.5 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IKTSF remained flat at $46.65 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

