InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 646.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 240,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 208,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of NYSE IPVA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,914. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.17.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

