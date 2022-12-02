InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.