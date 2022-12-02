InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 229,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 41.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 242,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 71,642 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.81 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

