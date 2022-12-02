InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 234.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after buying an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $536.91 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $439.22 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $501.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

