InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 37,194 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 721,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after acquiring an additional 484,465 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,221,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

