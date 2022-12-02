InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

