InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires 7,829 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

