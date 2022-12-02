International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

IFF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $151.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,869,566,000 after purchasing an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LTS One Management LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

