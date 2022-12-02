International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

