International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Holdings Lessened by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares accounts for 1.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of International Bancshares worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,343,000 after buying an additional 525,379 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.00. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

