Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.91. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Insurance Australia Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

