Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,341. The company has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. Insignia Systems has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

