Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $416,537.99 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $40.64 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $158.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after buying an additional 101,527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 234.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 581,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

