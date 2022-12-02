Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CMO Sells 1,149 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CMO Jane Prior sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $12,972.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Vita Coco stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 555,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,450. The company has a market capitalization of $702.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.35 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 128.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 952,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 169,375 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 26.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 292,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

