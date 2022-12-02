Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Sells 24,218 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

BATRK traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 143,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 0.91. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth $20,929,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,167 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

