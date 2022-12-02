Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Sells 24,218 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BATRK traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 143,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 0.91. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $34.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
