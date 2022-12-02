Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells $6,081,322.70 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

