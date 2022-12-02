Insider Selling: Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Major Shareholder Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $168,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,722,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,794,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pure Cycle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,538. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $250.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Cycle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 653.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Pure Cycle by 35.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Stories

