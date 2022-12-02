Insider Selling: PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) CFO Sells $91,500.00 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adnan Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of PDF Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $277,919.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $31.80 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. Northland Securities raised their target price on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

