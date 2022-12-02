Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $29,711.55 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $29,711.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,433,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,079,565.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Morningstar

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MORN. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.