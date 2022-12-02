Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) insider Raymond Heung sold 2,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$12,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,581,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,846,033.70.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madison Pacific Properties alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Raymond Heung sold 2,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total value of C$12,120.00.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at C$6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.64.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,655,820 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 126,990 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.