Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells 11,862 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98.

On Friday, September 30th, Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,504 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,413 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $959,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 490.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 452,665 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 376,007 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 204,010 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

