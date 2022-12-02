Insider Selling: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells £26,000 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKEGet Rating) insider Clive F. Harrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £26,000 ($31,104.20).

Fiske Price Performance

Shares of LON FKE opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.81) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,099.45. Fiske plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.90). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

About Fiske

(Get Rating)

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

Further Reading

