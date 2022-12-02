Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Insider Sells $3,456,015.75 in Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Horizon stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in First Horizon by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 64,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

