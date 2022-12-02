Insider Selling: Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Insider Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 2.0 %
Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
