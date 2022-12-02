Insider Selling: EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Sells C$608,646.00 in Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeffrey Douglas Macdonald sold 160,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$608,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,101,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,186,391.60.

EcoSynthetix stock opened at C$4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.44. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.50 and a 52-week high of C$7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.08 million and a P/E ratio of -60.29.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

