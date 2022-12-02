Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $334,950.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,995 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dropbox

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

