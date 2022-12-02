Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 575,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,908.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cricut Stock Up 7.8 %
CRCT traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 173,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,779. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
