Insider Buying: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Director Buys $11,020.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) Director James P. Dunigan acquired 500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.04 per share, with a total value of $11,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

PFS opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 248,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.