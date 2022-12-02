Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases C$71,400.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,234,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,859,778.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 16,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 84,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$1,850.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 45,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$15,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 21,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$7,560.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$0.41 on Friday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

