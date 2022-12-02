Insider Buying: Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,932,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,436,641. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lumen Technologies

Several analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.