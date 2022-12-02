Insider Buying: Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,932,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,436,641. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
