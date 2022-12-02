Insider Buying: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Director Buys $155,555.80 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) Director Brian Hirsch acquired 137,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $155,555.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katapult Stock Performance

KPLT opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

Featured Articles

