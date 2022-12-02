Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Purchases $15,500.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 50,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,094.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ECOR stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.67) to GBX 330 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
