Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Purchases $15,500.00 in Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 50,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,094.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

electroCore Price Performance

ECOR stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 18.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 838,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.67) to GBX 330 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

