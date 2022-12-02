Insider Buying: Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) Director David G. Whalen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 32,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,342. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $89.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $33.74.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

