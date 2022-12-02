Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 1,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

