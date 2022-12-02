Insider Buying: CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CION Investment stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CION Investment by 215.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 50.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CION Investment by 29.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

