Insider Buying: BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) Director Robert Joseph Jackson bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 658,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. 3,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,415. BK Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 million for the quarter.

BK Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. BK Technologies’s payout ratio is -18.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in BK Technologies by 50.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in BK Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 533,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of BK Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BK Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.