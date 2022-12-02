Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) is Meros Investment Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the quarter. Inogen accounts for about 4.2% of Meros Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.82% of Inogen worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 84,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $22.52. 228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,945. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $516.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.92. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $36.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inogen Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

