Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $646,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,751,000 after acquiring an additional 417,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,600,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $54.29 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

