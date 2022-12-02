ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ING Groep by 112.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 73.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ING shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €16.00 ($16.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

Shares of ING opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

