Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.62) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.87) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.