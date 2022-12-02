Indus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

Indus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,973 shares during the period. Bright Scholar Education makes up 1.3% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned 2.54% of Bright Scholar Education worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BEDU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 9,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $306.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Canada, the United states, and the United Kingdom. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

